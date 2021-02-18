Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 18 2021 10:54am
04:07

Will Canada see a 3rd wave of COVID-19?

The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 variants is raising concerns about the possibility of a 3rd wave. SFU mathematician and epidemiologist Caroline Colijn discusses what that may look like.

