Global News Morning BC February 18 2021 10:54am 04:07 Will Canada see a 3rd wave of COVID-19? The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 variants is raising concerns about the possibility of a 3rd wave. SFU mathematician and epidemiologist Caroline Colijn discusses what that may look like. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7648521/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7648521/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?