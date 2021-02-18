Menu

Economy
February 18 2021 9:49am
02:43

Market and Business Report Feb. 18 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault breaks down why the markets are set to take a breather, numbers from Canadian Tire and Nutrien, and an update on Walmart and Waste Management

