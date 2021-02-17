Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 17 2021 8:32pm
04:46

Many questions, few answers about Alberta reopening plan benchmarks

For weeks, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been asked about what the benchmarks are for pausing or moving back on Alberta’s reopening plan. Julia Wong explains.

