Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton February 17 2021 8:32pm 04:46 Many questions, few answers about Alberta reopening plan benchmarks For weeks, Dr. Deena Hinshaw has been asked about what the benchmarks are for pausing or moving back on Alberta’s reopening plan. Julia Wong explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7647279/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7647279/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?