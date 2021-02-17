Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 17 2021 7:10pm
01:34

Coronavirus: Saskatoon parishioners practicing Lent traditions in unique ways

Some Lent traditions will be changing this year in response to COVID-19 safety measures.

