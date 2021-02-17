Global News Morning BC February 17 2021 10:54am 01:57 Another targeted shooting in Surrey sends one man to hospital One man is recovering from injuries sustained in the latest targeted shooting in Metro Vancouver. Andrea Macpherson has the latest from the scene. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7645498/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7645498/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?