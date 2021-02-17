Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - From impeachment to investigation: U.S. Congress shifts to probe Capitol riots

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Economy
February 17 2021 10:05am
02:54

Market and Business Report Feb. 17 2021

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault breaks down Shopify’s reported earnings, home sales in Canada for January, and fills us in on the stocks that Warren Buffet is looking at trading..

Advertisement

Video Home