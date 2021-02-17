Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 17 2021 8:43am
04:05

Advocating for body-inclusivity

Bullied and under-represented, amputee Allison Lang tells Global’s Kim Sullivan how she rose above adversity to help others embrace body-confidence.

