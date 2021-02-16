Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 16 2021 9:25pm
02:10

Federal government increases funding for derelict vessel removal

The federal government has pledged nearly $2-million to help assess and clean up some of the thousands of derelict and abandoned vessels around the B.C. coast. Kylie Stanton reports.

