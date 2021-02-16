Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
February 16 2021 7:10pm
01:36

City of Saskatoon signals support for new $65M VIDO vaccine lab

A Saskatoon city committee voted to support the VIDO-InterVac project, which a representative said would make the lab a world-leader in vaccine creation.

