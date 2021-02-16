Global News at 10 Saskatoon February 16 2021 7:10pm 01:36 City of Saskatoon signals support for new $65M VIDO vaccine lab A Saskatoon city committee voted to support the VIDO-InterVac project, which a representative said would make the lab a world-leader in vaccine creation. City of Saskatoon signals support for new $65M VIDO vaccine lab <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7644690/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7644690/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?