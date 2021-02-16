Alberta COVID-19 numbers higher in February than before second wave in the fall

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Alberta’s COVID-19 case count, hospitalization numbers are higher now in February than they were before the second wave began four months ago in October. Alberta has almost 5,000 active cases and more than 350 hospitalizations right now, compared to 2,890 cases and 122 hospitalizations on Oct. 17. Hinshaw said the numbers underscore how important social distancing and following the rules are.