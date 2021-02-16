Canada February 16 2021 12:25pm 01:22 What would a wedding look like during a pandemic? The chief operating officer of TCU Place, Tammy Sweeney, talks about what a wedding would be like at the Saskatoon venue while following current coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Planning for 2021 weddings happening despite coronavirus pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7643397/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7643397/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?