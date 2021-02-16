Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 16 2021 7:31am
04:23

A closer look at Black Lives Matter Canada

2020 was a powerful year for Black Lives Matter. Global’s Laura Casella is joined by a founding member of BLM Canada for a Montreal perspective on the movement.

