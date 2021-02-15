Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 15 2021 7:00pm
01:32

Alberta man currently inside 3rd sports bubble experience

Many Albertans may have had one or two COVID-19 tests by now, but an Edmonton man has reached one hundred swabs and counting. Morgan Black explains why.

