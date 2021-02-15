Global News Morning Saskatoon February 15 2021 8:23am 03:46 What to Watch This Week on TV The weather’s taking a turn for the better at the end of the week, but if you’re looking to stay indoors and catch something on TV, Carlos Bustamante has more on What to Watch This Week. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641227/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641227/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?