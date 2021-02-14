Global News Morning BC February 14 2021 1:40pm 04:49 Does B.C.’s drug overdose crisis require a different approach? With drug overdose deaths in B.C. breaking records we look at whether a new approach is needed to tackle the crisis. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640542/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640542/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?