Global News at 11 Edmonton February 13 2021 7:24pm 01:34 Silver Skate festival begins in William Hawrelak Park Global Edmonton’s Phil Darlington heads out to William Hawrelak Park to check out the 2021 Silver Skate Festival. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640050/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7640050/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?