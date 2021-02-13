Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 13 2021 3:14pm
04:33

Tougher travel rules coming February 22nd

As Ottawa gets set to tighten the reins on air travel we talk to National Airlines Council of Canada CEO and President Mike McNaney about the short, and potential long-term impact, on the airline industry.

