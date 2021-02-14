Manitoba ready to vaccinate population against COVID-19 in next 8 weeks ‘if we have the vaccines’: Premier Pallister
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister tells Mercedes Stephenson on ‘The West Block’ the province is ready to inoculate its entire population against COVID-19 in the next eight weeks. He says, “we are all cheering for the federal government to get these vaccines here. Our job is to get them in arms and we could do that in Manitoba in the next eight weeks…the problem is we just don’t have the vaccines at this point in time.”