Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
The West Block
February 14 2021 11:00am
08:17

Manitoba ready to vaccinate population against COVID-19 in next 8 weeks ‘if we have the vaccines’: Premier Pallister

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister tells Mercedes Stephenson on ‘The West Block’ the province is ready to inoculate its entire population against COVID-19 in the next eight weeks. He says, “we are all cheering for the federal government to get these vaccines here. Our job is to get them in arms and we could do that in Manitoba in the next eight weeks…the problem is we just don’t have the vaccines at this point in time.”

Advertisement

Video Home