Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 12 2021 9:33pm
01:34

Fences, signs up to clear half of Strathcona Park tent city

Work is getting underway at Vancouver’s Strathcona Park — the first step in what’s expected to be a long process to remove the tent city from the park.

