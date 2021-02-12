Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 12 2021 9:00pm
01:41

Next wave of Alberta oil site cleanup funding released

Alberta and the federal government say another $400 million in funding is available to help clean up inactive oil and gas sites in the province. Tom Vernon reports.

