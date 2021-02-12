Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
February 12 2021 9:07pm
01:17

One dead, two skiers injured in avalanche near Blackcomb Glacier

One person has died and a search and rescue operation is ongoing for two skiers caught in an avalanche in the Blackcomb backcountry.

