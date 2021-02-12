Global News at 10 Regina February 12 2021 7:14pm 01:56 Staycations providing much needed boost for Saskatchewan hotel business Stakeholders everywhere are promoting vacationing at home to escape the winter blues as Saskatchewan hotel occupancy levels remain at a fraction of normal levels. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7638851/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7638851/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?