Canada
February 15 2021 4:00am
01:20

Husband describes last communications with wife before she was killed by N.S. gunman

Nick Beaton, whose wife Kirsten Beaton was murdered by the Nova Scotia gunman on April 19, 2020, describe his last communication with her prior to her death.

