Canada February 15 2021 4:00am 01:20 Husband describes last communications with wife before she was killed by N.S. gunman Nick Beaton, whose wife Kirsten Beaton was murdered by the Nova Scotia gunman on April 19, 2020, describe his last communication with her prior to her death. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7637791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?