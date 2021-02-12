Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
February 12 2021 12:19pm
02:00

14-year-old girl critically injured in North York shooting

Toronto police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a North York apartment building early Friday morning. Catherine McDonald reports.

