Global News Morning Montreal
February 12 2021 8:45am
03:57

Montreal’s Chinese and Vietnamese communities celebrate the New Year

New Year celebrations for Montreal’s Chinese and Vietnamese communities will be very different this year. Global’s Laura Casella finds out more.

