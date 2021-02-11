Global News Morning BC February 11 2021 11:48am 03:46 Toonies for Tummies initiative to fight food insecurity Shaun McKenna of The Grocery Foundation and Ryan Baker of Breakfast Club of Canada discuss food insecurity in Canada and how Canadians can help support the Toonies for Tummies initiative. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7634633/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7634633/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?