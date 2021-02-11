Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 11 2021 8:41am
01:37

Saskatchewan police, teachers frustrated with COVID-19 immunization plan

Some essential workers are disappointed they weren’t prioritized when Saskatchewan shared the details for Phase 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

