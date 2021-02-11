Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Science
February 11 2021 6:23am
05:34

International Day of Women and Girls in Science

For the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, we chat with a local scientist who’s made it her mission to shift gendered STEM stereotypes.

Advertisement

Video Home