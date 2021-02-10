Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 10 2021 7:13pm
01:45

Thinking about jogging in Saskatchewan’s -30? Here’s what you need to know

Despite frigid temperatures, more people in Saskatchewan are pounding the pavement in the cold, and joggers are sharing their tips on how to get out there and stay safe.

