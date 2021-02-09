Canada February 9 2021 4:28pm 02:01 Donations triple at Salvation Army thrift stores as people purge amid the pandemic Thrift stores across Canada are experiencing a surge in donations. As people stuck at home in the pandemic turn to decluttering. Shelley Steeves has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7630473/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7630473/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?