Global News Hour at 6 BC February 8 2021 8:49pm 02:00 Arctic air brings snow and sub-zero temperatures to B.C. A mass of arctic air is bringing frigid temperatures and even snow to much of B.C. Those cold temperatures are causing concern for the well-being of the homeless. Grace Ke reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7628828/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7628828/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?