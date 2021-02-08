Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 8 2021 6:23pm
Curling Canada hits the button with new youth and nextgen events

Curling Canada has announced three new events aimed at helping youth and nextgen curlers. The U-15 Rockfest, U-23, and U-25 Invitational. Brenden Purdy has the story.

