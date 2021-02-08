Menu

Aggressive Dogs
February 8 2021 11:52am
04:24

More B.C. communities adopting breed-neutral legislation

Animal advocates are applauding a move by some city councils to drop allegedly aggressive breeds, such as pit bulls, from animal control bylaws.

