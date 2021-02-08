Global News Morning Saskatoon February 8 2021 9:02am 04:41 The latest TV shows to check out on What to Watch This Week ET Canada’s Morgan Hoffman joins Global News Morning with the latest on the small screen on What to Watch This Week – including a new series inspired by Silence of the Lambs. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7626916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?