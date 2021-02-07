Menu

Global News Morning BC
February 7 2021 1:30pm
04:17

Ask an Expert: Heart Health Month

February is Heart Health Month. And to coincide HeartLife Foundation is raising awareness about the realities of living with heart failure. Heart failure doctor, Dr. Heather Ross, shares the details.

