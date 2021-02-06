Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
February 6 2021 4:33pm
05:53

Catching up with Kevin O’Connell

Global News Morning Edmonton’s Kevin O’Connell has been recovering from surgery the last few weeks so Lisa and Suzy checked in with him from home.

