Global News at 11 Edmonton
February 6 2021 11:55am
00:54

Edmonton artist fuses love for hip hop with Indigenous heritage

Matthew Wood, a multi-disciplinary artist also known as Creeasian, is Edmonton’s new Indigenous artist-in-residence. He spoke to Global News on Friday.

