Global News at 11 Edmonton February 6 2021 11:55am 00:54 Edmonton artist fuses love for hip hop with Indigenous heritage Matthew Wood, a multi-disciplinary artist also known as Creeasian, is Edmonton’s new Indigenous artist-in-residence. He spoke to Global News on Friday. Edmonton’s new Indigenous artist-in-residence fuses cultural traditions with love for hip hop <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7624869/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7624869/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?