Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 5 2021 6:02pm
01:54

OPP will lead investigation into conduct of Barrie police officer after ‘violent’ arrest

As Catherine McDonald reports, cellphone video taken by a bystander captured the arrest of a young man that has many concerned.

