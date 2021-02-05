Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
February 5 2021 8:45am
01:32

Saskatchewan COVID-19 hospitalizations briefly underreported this week

A mistake in COVID-19 data reporting caused hospitalizations in Saskatchewan to appear lower than they actually are for the past two days.

