Health
February 5 2021 8:23am
04:06

Manitoba Dental Foundation gives back

The Manitoba Dental Foundation is donating oral health kits to not-for-profit organizations and Dr. Frank Hechter joins Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans with details.

