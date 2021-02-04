Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
February 4 2021 8:12pm
01:48

Alberta businesses worried about future viability as more go under

In just eight months of 2020, Alberta lost as many businesses as during the 2015/16 economic recession. As Tom Vernon explains, more bankruptcies could be on the way.

