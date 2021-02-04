Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 4 2021 6:12pm
TTC staff recommend end to Scarborough RT service in 2023

Increasing infrastructure failures have TTC staff recommending 2023 be the end of the line for the Scarborough RT. Shallima Maharaj reports.

