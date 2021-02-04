Coronavirus: External report recommendations for Maples LTC taken ‘very seriously,’ Stefanson says
Following the release of an external review into the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Maples Long Term Care Home in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson said they take the recommendations “very seriously” and that work has already begun on many of the recommendations. Maples care home has been in the news throughout the COVID-19 pandemic after dozens of deaths and concerns about whether residents were receiving adequate care.