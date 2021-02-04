Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Regina
February 4 2021 3:13pm
02:30

Arctic blast of cold: Feb. 4 Saskatchewan weather outlook

An Arctic blast of cold is descending on Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with a look at what’s ahead in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Thursday, Feb. 4.

Advertisement

Video Home