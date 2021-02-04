Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Education
February 4 2021 2:20pm
03:59

B.C. education minister announces new mask rule in schools

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside announced at a press briefing on Thursday morning that students, teachers and administrators will now be required to wear masks in B.C. classrooms.

Advertisement

Video Home