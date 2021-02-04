The Morning Show February 4 2021 10:50am 05:36 ‘Saga Boy’ author on his search for belonging in Canada Author Antonio Michael Downing joins The Morning Show to talk about his new memoir ‘Saga Boy’ which explores his journey from Southern Trinidad to Northern Ontario. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7619555/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7619555/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?