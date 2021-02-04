The Morning Show February 4 2021 10:48am 03:34 World Cancer Day 2021: COVID-19’s impact on millions of Cancer patients The Canadian Cancer Society’s CEO Andrea Seale joins The Morning Show to talk about the organization’s role in alleviating pandemic anxieties in cancer patients across Canada. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7619551/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7619551/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?