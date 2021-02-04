Menu

The Morning Show
February 4 2021 10:48am
03:34

World Cancer Day 2021: COVID-19’s impact on millions of Cancer patients

The Canadian Cancer Society’s CEO Andrea Seale joins The Morning Show to talk about the organization’s role in alleviating pandemic anxieties in cancer patients across Canada.

