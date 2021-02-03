Global News Hour at 6 BC February 3 2021 8:36pm 02:55 Cullen Commission hears testimony of former casino security boss The man in charge of security and surveillance for Great Canadian Gaming for nearly three decades, testified about concerns of money-laundering and loan-sharking. John Hua reports <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7618780/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7618780/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?