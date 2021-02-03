Menu

The Morning Show
February 3 2021 10:53am
07:38

How the everyday person can train their brain like an Olympian

Mental performance coach Jean Francois Menards joins The Morning Show to share his techniques to thrive at work and overcome mental challenges efficiently like a pro-athlete.

