The Morning Show February 3 2021 10:53am 07:38 How the everyday person can train their brain like an Olympian Mental performance coach Jean Francois Menards joins The Morning Show to share his techniques to thrive at work and overcome mental challenges efficiently like a pro-athlete. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7616754/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7616754/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?