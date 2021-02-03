School re-naming stirs up accusations of racism

The process of re-naming Vaughan Secondary School, whose eponym was a slave owner, is causing concerns about racism. Members of Black and Muslim advocacy groups say the late Somali-Canadian journalist Hodan Nalayeh received the most votes from a community survey done on whom the school should be re-named after. A school board trustee is questioning the legitimacy of those votes which some say shows anti-Black and Islamophobic sentiments. Miranda Anthistle has the details.